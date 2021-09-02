Advertise
2 businesses provide lunch for Lake Martin Community Hospital staff

Two businesses in Alexander City provided lunch for staff at Lake Martin Community Hospital Wednesday. Leaders from both businesses say it was their way of simply saying ‘thanks’ for all they’ve done and endured during the pandemic.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -It’s happened again in Tallapoosa County, and it’s all good!

For the second time in one week, two Alexander City businesses fed an entire hospital staff. It was Russell Medical Center one week ago. Wednesday, it was Lake Martin Community Hospital’s turn in Dadeville. One-hundred-forty employees received free lunches courtesy of Mortgage Pro and Big Fish Realty.

Leaders from both businesses say it was their way of simply saying ‘thanks’ for all they’ve done and endured during the pandemic.

