1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium

John Hunt Park
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire confirmed one person was killed and two were injured after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Huntsville Thursday afternoon.

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are currently on the scene of this accident.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, workers were installing a storm pipe in John Hunt Park near Joe Davis Stadium when the trench collapsed.

All three men involved in the accident are City of Huntsville Public Works Employees.

Authorities say one worker was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second worker was rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

