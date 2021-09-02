7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more Montgomery Public Schools are closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of affected facilities to seven.

MPS will close Park Crossing High School and Carr Middle School for 14 calendar days, meaning students won’t return to the classroom until Sept. 20.

MPS closed McIntyre Comprehensive Academy on Wednesday. It is set to reopen Sept. 16. Previously, it closed Brewbaker Middle School and Dunbar-Ramer School, which should reopen on Sept. 13, as well as Southlawn Middle School, set to reopen on Sept. 14. MPS also shuttered Capitol Heights Middle School. It will reopen on Sept. 15.

MPS said the school buildings are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before students and staff return.

While the schools are closed, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other important information related to schoolwork.

MPS also cancels middle school football games for the week.

According to MPS officials, Park Crossing High School will continue with its current football schedule.

