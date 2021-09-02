Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama’s community colleges to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Community colleges across the state are hosting vaccination clinics to encourage vaccines and...
Community colleges across the state are hosting vaccination clinics to encourage vaccines and expand access to them.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community colleges across the state are hosting vaccination clinics to encourage vaccines and expand access to them.

The clinics are being held on Alabama Community College System, or ACCS, college campuses in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, hospitals and pharmacies. To date, 75 clinics have been held and 32 clinics are planned in the coming weeks.

“With more than 130 locations across Alabama, our 24 colleges are well-positioned to engage our communities in an effort to promote and provide the COVID-19 vaccine,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “Our colleges reach more than 150,000 students each year and we’re proud to do our part to encourage our students, faculty and staff, and communities to help end this pandemic by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

A list of upcoming clinics is available at: accs.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and open to the general public. ACCS says unless otherwise indicated, walk-in appointments are available and encouraged.

For questions about specific vaccination clinics, please contact the community college hosting the event.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Public Schools system has closed a fifth school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
5th Montgomery public school to close over COVID rise
Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle...
Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle in Montgomery
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted in connection with assaulting a reporter covering...
Man sought for MSNBC reporter attack in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The class B felony charge against Orrville mayor Louvenia Lumpkin centers on the purchase of...
Mayor of small Dallas County town indicted on state ethics charge

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Gene Hallman, the president and CEO of Bruno Event Team, announces Alabama's new vaccine...
ADPH announces vaccine incentive program at college football games
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion restriction
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team press briefing