Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia Highwalker is a suspect in the alleged abduction.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

