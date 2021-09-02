Council on Substance Abuse celebrates ‘Recovery Month’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is National Recovery Month, a month to support and promote all that goes into recovering from an addiction and celebrate the gains made by those in recovery.

Each September, Recovery Month works to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, forming a strong and proud recovery community. It also praises the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.

This year’s theme is “Recovery is for everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”

The Council on Substance Abuse is hosting two events to mark Recovery Month. The River Region Resource Fair will be held on Sept. 17th. It’s a virtual event for networking, partnership, and awareness. Email yhester@cosancadd.org to register.

The Youth Recovery Rocks event will be on Sept. 24th at the Ultimate Play Zone in Montgomery. The Council on Substance Abuse will be on-site to assist with resources and information for teens and parents. Admission is free for the first 30 teens, ages 12-17.

More than 23 million Americans are in recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs.

