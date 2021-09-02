Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Delta variant hospitalizing more pregnant women

Doctors tell us more pregnant women are being hospitalized and putting their lives and their...
Doctors tell us more pregnant women are being hospitalized and putting their lives and their babies lives at risk of catching COVID-19.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The very contagious Delta variant is increasing the number of pregnant women ending up on ventilators.

Doctors tell us more pregnant women are being hospitalized and putting their lives and their babies lives at risk of catching COVID-19.

Recent numbers show UAB was taking care of 39 unvaccinated pregnant women. Of those, 10 were in ICUs and seven on ventilators. Wednesday, three UAB doctors spoke out against rumors such as the vaccines would affect fertility or breastfeeding.

One doctor who was pregnant and took the vaccine is urging other women to do the same. Dr. Jessica Grayson made a heartfelt plea saying if you are pregnant or planning on it, do the right thing for yourself and your baby and get a shot.

“Don’t be living with that regret that you didn’t get vaccinated and sitting in the hospital preparing to be intubated and saying goodbye to your children for maybe a week or maybe forever. Just don’t do it. It’s not worth it,” Dr. Jessica Grayson said.

Doctors say the vaccines are safe. They point to recent studies showing that. The CDC says less than 25% of pregnant women in the U.S. were vaccinated at the end of July. Those numbers are even lower among Black and Latina women.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Public Schools system has closed a fifth school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
5th Montgomery public school to close over COVID rise
Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle...
Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle in Montgomery
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted in connection with assaulting a reporter covering...
Man sought for MSNBC reporter attack in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The class B felony charge against Orrville mayor Louvenia Lumpkin centers on the purchase of...
Mayor of small Dallas County town indicted on state ethics charge

Latest News

Does natural immunity protect you against COVID-19 variants?
UAB
UAB doctors voice concerns about pregnant women and COVID
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Are Alabama farmers prepared for medical cannabis?
State commission says medical cannabis dispensaries could operate similar to pharmacies