Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

Former Alabama star was 53 years old
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators say former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida in a suspected drug overdose.

He was 53.

McCants, a linebacker, was a fourth-round pick in the 1990 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned All-America honors as a college player at Alabama. McCants played three seasons in Tampa, then with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals. McCants had previous drug-related arrests.

