Montgomery police car, other vehicle struck during car chase

A motorist was taken into custody after a car chase in Montgomery Thursday afternoon,...
A motorist was taken into custody after a car chase in Montgomery Thursday afternoon, Montgomery police said.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorist was taken into custody after a car chase in Montgomery Thursday afternoon, Montgomery police said.

According to Police Capt. Saba Coleman, officers tried to pull a car over for minor traffic violations in the 2800 block of East South Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. She said a pursuit started after the car refused to stop.

The car hit a marked Montgomery police vehicle, causing minor damage, Coleman said. The car also hit an uninvolved vehicle in the area of Woodley Road and East South Boulevard, which also sustained minor damage. Police said there were no injuries from these two collisions.

The chase ended in the 300 block of North Ripley Street. According to Coleman, the driver and passenger suffered minor injuries. She did not specify the nature of those injuries or how the chase ended.

Police took the driver into custody. Charges are pending at this time.

