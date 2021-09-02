Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog

FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to be used to humans. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A woman was attacked by an 8-foot alligator while walking her dog Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told WTOC a neighbor saw the commotion and tried to help the woman.

When she attempted to pull the woman out of the water, the neighbor realized an alligator was holding onto her.

The neighbor’s husband picked up a shovel, ran into the water and repeatedly hit the alligator until it let go.

SCDNR says the neighbors saved this woman’s life.

The woman walking her dog was taken to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The dog is fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

SCDNR said the alligator has been euthanized. A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to be used to humans.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Public Schools system has closed a fifth school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
5th Montgomery public school to close over COVID rise
Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle...
Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle in Montgomery
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted in connection with assaulting a reporter covering...
Man sought for MSNBC reporter attack in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The class B felony charge against Orrville mayor Louvenia Lumpkin centers on the purchase of...
Mayor of small Dallas County town indicted on state ethics charge

Latest News

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix
This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
All 4 people aboard small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff