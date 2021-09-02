Advertise
Quiet and sunny as we head into Labor Day weekend

Slightly lower humidity will help make for a comfortable next couple of days!
By Amanda Curran
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A change is coming, and I think its a change you’ll like. It will be a subtle change, but slightly cooler and less muggy weather will be a part of the equation for Thursday, Friday and early Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 80s, lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and a modest drop in the humidity.

This drier air also means a drop in the rain chance... we anticipate dry or mostly dry weather for Alabama on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Daytime highs to end the week will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a few mid-60s not impossible.

The weekend will bring back the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. There is a low-end chance of rain Sunday, Sunday night and on Labor Day Monday. Those chances are being capped at 20-30% until better model agreement comes to fruition.

Nice, quiet weather as we wrap up the workweek!
Skies will look to feature a healthy amount of sun with highs staying around the 90-degree mark heading into next week. No big systems, tropical threats or widespread rain events loom at this time.

