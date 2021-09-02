Advertise
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim

Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are searching for a man who disappeared following a boat crash Thursday afternoon on Lake Martin.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are investigating the single-vessel boating crash, which happened around 1 p.m. in Tallapoosa County near the Willow Point Golf Course.

Few details about the missing boat passenger are known, but ALEA confirmed he is a 24-year-old Colorado resident.

Searchers with the Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Rescue Squad are on scene searching for the man.

