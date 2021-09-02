Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

UA extends mask mandate to October 1st

The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is extending their mask mandate to October 1st.

Face coverings will be required inside of all non-residential campus buildings. This includes classrooms, academic buildings and on campus transportation.

The mandate applies to all students, faculty, and staff regardless of vaccination status.

There are a number of exceptions to this mandate, including:

  • In office workspaces when distanced
  • When alone in offices and private workspaces
  • In residence hall rooms
  • In residential common areas when distanced
  • While actively eating or drinking (in dining venues – while seated at a table)
  • While actively exercising
  • When teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Public Schools system has closed a fifth school due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
5th Montgomery public school to close over COVID rise
Montgomery police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle...
Pedestrian critically injured by vehicle in Montgomery
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted in connection with assaulting a reporter covering...
Man sought for MSNBC reporter attack in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
The class B felony charge against Orrville mayor Louvenia Lumpkin centers on the purchase of...
Mayor of small Dallas County town indicted on state ethics charge

Latest News

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
Eleven more people have pleaded guilty to charges related to distributing oxycodone involving a...
11 plead guilty to oxycodone distribution involving Montgomery physician
A nurse at UAB Hospital treats a patient in the COVID ICU.
Doctor says COVID ICU is ‘not a place anyone wants to be’
John Hunt Park
1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at John Hunt Park
Inside a COVID ICU
Inside a COVID ICU