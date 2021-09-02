UAB shuts out Jacksonville State 31-0 in Montgomery Kickoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football is back in Alabama, and the UAB Blazers shut out the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl Wednesday.

UAB finished the night with 524 total yard of offense. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III finished the game 320 yards and two touchdowns.

The first score of the game wouldn’t come until the second quarter. With 5:32 left in the quarter, Johnston quick tosses to wide receiver RaJae’ Johnson-Sanders for the touchdown.

UAB would add more points to the board with a 27-yard field goal from Matt Quinn.

UAB had the lead 10-0 heading into halftime.

The Blazers would waste no time getting another touchdown. With 12:35 left in the third quarter, Johnston connects with tight end Gerrit Prince for a 27-yard touchdown

UAB was heating up. With 2:51 left in to play in the quarter, running back Jermaine Brown Jr. would run 10-yards for the Blazers’ third touchdown.

The Blazers were going into the fourth quarter with the lead 24-0.

With 5:35 left to play, UAB would get their final touchdown of the night when quarterback Dylan Hopkins finds wide receiver Trea Shropshire for a 42-year touchdown.

UAB travels to Georgia Sept. 11. Jacksonville State travels to Florida State Sept. 11

