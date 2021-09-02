Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police announced that the charges in a January shooting have been upgraded to capital murder following the victim’s death.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25. Initially, Minor was charged with first-degree domestic violence and attempted murder.

The shooting took place on Jan. 12 around 1:25 a.m. in the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road. Court records say Minor broke into the home and shot the victim in the neck.

Coleman says Patton was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead on June 22. A forensic examination ruled her death a homicide.

Minor, who was out on bond, was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.