1 of 2 suspects arrested after victim robbed at gunpoint at Montgomery ATM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One suspect has been identified and arrested while a second remains at large following at armed ATM robbery in Montgomery, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Investigators arrested Brankeaun Tyquan Hall, 20, of Selma, after getting an anonymous Crimestoppers tip.

Hall was identified as a suspect in the July 16 armed robbery of a victim at a Montgomery bank and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Monday.

Hall and a second unidentified suspect are accused of robbing the victim while they were attempting to withdraw money from an ATM drive-thru in the 2800 block of Taylor Road.

Investigators said both suspects were armed when they approached the victim.

Hall is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of first-degree robbery.

If you have any information about this case or the second suspect, call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips could lead to a cash reward.

