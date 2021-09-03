Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 of 2 suspects arrested after victim robbed at gunpoint at Montgomery ATM

Law enforcement has identified and arrested Brankeaun Tyquan Hall (L) for an armed robbery of a...
Law enforcement has identified and arrested Brankeaun Tyquan Hall (L) for an armed robbery of a victim at a Montgomery ATM. The second suspect (R) has not yet been identified.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One suspect has been identified and arrested while a second remains at large following at armed ATM robbery in Montgomery, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Investigators arrested Brankeaun Tyquan Hall, 20, of Selma, after getting an anonymous Crimestoppers tip.

Hall was identified as a suspect in the July 16 armed robbery of a victim at a Montgomery bank and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Monday.

Hall and a second unidentified suspect are accused of robbing the victim while they were attempting to withdraw money from an ATM drive-thru in the 2800 block of Taylor Road.

Investigators said both suspects were armed when they approached the victim.

Hall is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of first-degree robbery.

If you have any information about this case or the second suspect, call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers 334-215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Eleven more people have pleaded guilty to charges related to distributing oxycodone involving a...
11 plead guilty to oxycodone distribution involving Montgomery physician

Latest News

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
Charles Henderson to play Greenville in Week 3
Charles Henderson to play Greenville in Week 3
County Road 12: Johnson Tie Knot Design
County Road 12: Johnson Tie Knot Design
World's Largest Peanut Boil happening in Luverne
World's Largest Peanut Boil happening in Luverne
Tuskegee native promoted to US Air Force brigadier general
Tuskegee native promoted to US Air Force brigadier general