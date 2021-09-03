Alabama schools report 9,195 COVID cases this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama public school districts reported 9,195 COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 schools dashboard.

That number only includes cases reported by 84 school districts. Another 59 school districts hadn’t reported cases to the state as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, State Superintendent Eric Mackey said he expects to see more schools going to mandatory masking and remote learning as delta variant cases continue to spread. He fears thousands of Alabama school children are behind in their learning.

Less than a month into the new school year, seven Montgomery Public Schools have shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

Last week, 52 school districts out of 143 reported a total of 4,337 COVID-19 cases to the state.

