Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama schools report 9,195 COVID cases this week

Only 84 of 143 school districts had reported numbers to the state as of Friday morning
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama public school districts reported 9,195 COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 schools dashboard.

That number only includes cases reported by 84 school districts. Another 59 school districts hadn’t reported cases to the state as of Friday morning.

Alabama public school districts reported 9,195 COVID-19 cases among students and staff this...
Alabama public school districts reported 9,195 COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 schools dashboard. That number only includes cases reported by 84 school districts. Another 59 school districts hadn’t reported cases to the state as of Friday morning.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

On Thursday, State Superintendent Eric Mackey said he expects to see more schools going to mandatory masking and remote learning as delta variant cases continue to spread. He fears thousands of Alabama school children are behind in their learning.

Less than a month into the new school year, seven Montgomery Public Schools have shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

Last week, 52 school districts out of 143 reported a total of 4,337 COVID-19 cases to the state.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25.
Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

Latest News

COSA: September is National Recovery Month
COSA: September is National Recovery Month
Labor Day Weekend will feature hot afternoons, pleasant mornings and only a few showers and...
Labor Day Weekend brings sun, typical heat and a few storms
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 714K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Suspect arrested after shooting, killing woman in Barbour County