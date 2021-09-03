ASU season open to air on WSFA 12.2, Bounce TV
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornet football season opener will air on WSFA’s channel 12.2, Bounce TV.
The game is set to take place Saturday against Miles College in Hornet Stadium. The homecoming game against the UAB Blazers will also air on Bounce TV.
Below is a breakdown of channel listings:
- Andalusia Cable (Andalusia) – 92.1
- Troy Cablevision (Brundidge/Daleville/Elba) – 102
- Troy Cablevision (Luverne) – 102
- Troy Cablevision (Ozark/Troy) - 102
- Time Warner (Enterprise) - 306
- Brighthouse (Eufaula) – 228
- Brighthouse (Greenville/Tallassee/Wetumpka) – 213
- Com-Link (Lake Martin/Union Springs) – 842
- Charter (Montgomery) – 192
- WOW! (Montgomery) – 121
- Opp Cablevision (Opp) – 104
- NetCom TV (Montgomery) – 44
- DISH Network (Montgomery) – 359
The coach’s show will also air every Friday at 9:30 p.m. on Bounce.
Fans that do not have Bounce can see the game on the Hornet Sports Network on Youtube with each broadcast, commercial-free.
