Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ASU season open to air on WSFA 12.2, Bounce TV

The Alabama State Hornet football season opener will be shown on WSFA’s channel 12.2, Bounce.
The Alabama State Hornet football season opener will be shown on WSFA’s channel 12.2, Bounce.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornet football season opener will air on WSFA’s channel 12.2, Bounce TV.

The game is set to take place Saturday against Miles College in Hornet Stadium. The homecoming game against the UAB Blazers will also air on Bounce TV.

Below is a breakdown of channel listings:

  • Andalusia Cable (Andalusia) – 92.1
  • Troy Cablevision (Brundidge/Daleville/Elba) – 102
  • Troy Cablevision (Luverne) – 102
  • Troy Cablevision (Ozark/Troy) - 102
  • Time Warner (Enterprise) - 306
  • Brighthouse (Eufaula) – 228
  • Brighthouse (Greenville/Tallassee/Wetumpka) – 213
  • Com-Link (Lake Martin/Union Springs) – 842
  • Charter (Montgomery) – 192
  • WOW! (Montgomery) – 121
  • Opp Cablevision (Opp) – 104
  • NetCom TV (Montgomery) – 44
  • DISH Network (Montgomery) – 359

The coach’s show will also air every Friday at 9:30 p.m. on Bounce.

Fans that do not have Bounce can see the game on the Hornet Sports Network on Youtube with each broadcast, commercial-free.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25.
Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

Latest News

The Tide will take on No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will open its roof for the...
Football teams set for first matchups of 2021 season
Faulkner opens the season Saturday vs. Southeastern at 4:30 p.m.
Faulkner opens the season Saturday vs. Southeastern at 4:30 p.m.
Labor Day Classic to air on Bounce TV WSFA 12.2 Saturday at 5 p.m
Labor Day Classic to air on Bounce TV WSFA 12.2 Saturday at 5 p.m.
Former Alabama star was 53 years old
Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home