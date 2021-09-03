ASU season open to air on WSFA 12.2, Bounce TV

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornet football season opener will air on WSFA’s channel 12.2, Bounce TV.

The game is set to take place Saturday against Miles College in Hornet Stadium. The homecoming game against the UAB Blazers will also air on Bounce TV.

Below is a breakdown of channel listings:

Andalusia Cable (Andalusia) – 92.1

Troy Cablevision (Brundidge/Daleville/Elba) – 102

Troy Cablevision (Luverne) – 102

Troy Cablevision (Ozark/Troy) - 102

Time Warner (Enterprise) - 306

Brighthouse (Eufaula) – 228

Brighthouse (Greenville/Tallassee/Wetumpka) – 213

Com-Link (Lake Martin/Union Springs) – 842

Charter (Montgomery) – 192

WOW! (Montgomery) – 121

Opp Cablevision (Opp) – 104

NetCom TV (Montgomery) – 44

DISH Network (Montgomery) – 359

The coach’s show will also air every Friday at 9:30 p.m. on Bounce.

Fans that do not have Bounce can see the game on the Hornet Sports Network on Youtube with each broadcast, commercial-free.

