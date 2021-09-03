Advertise
County Road 12: Johnson Tie Knot Design

Willie Johnson loves ties. When he couldn't find a striped tie where the lines were going the same way in the knot and the body of the tie, he designed his own.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Willie Johnson is one of those guys who likes to solve problems. He’s pretty clever at fig

“I love to talk about ties,” said Willie Johnson with Johnson Tie Knot Design. “As simple as it seems, I could talk about ties forever.”

The stripes are his favorite.

“The striped tie has not had a change in 90 years.”

Until recently. That’s when the Macon County native decided he can make them look even better.

“The stripes on the knot going one way and on the body it’s going another way. So I started out that day trying to make the stripes go in the same direction.”

He tried just about everything.

“I started trying to tie it. Impossible. It took me all day to figure that out that it was impossible to tie it,” he said.

So when he couldn’t get the traditional tie to come out the way he wanted, he sketched out his own. It took years of paperwork and new sketches, but five years ago his patent was approved and his product hit the market. He calls it his baby.

“Every time I see a striped tie I look at the knot and then I look at the body. And so mine, I like looking at the stripes that’s going in the same direction. It’s always appealing to me.”

You have to make sure to get just the right length before you tie it.

Once you get that down, and all the stripes line up just right, you can be sure Johnson will be smiling.

