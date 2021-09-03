Advertise
Food for Thought 9/2

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought: March 15
By Mark Bullock
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Kona Ice (1403 Maxwell Blvd.): 99

Burger King (2232 E. South Blvd.): 98

Big Daddy’s Burger Bar (7755 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98

Moore’s BBQ (654 W. Fairview Ave.): 98

Subway (4015 East Blvd.): 96

Low Score:

Jan’s Beach House Grill (850 East Blvd.): 91

Priority item: Milk, shrimp, cut tomatoes and salmon patties at improper temperature in preparation cooler.

