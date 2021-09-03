Advertise
Football teams set for first matchups of 2021 season

The Tide will take on No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will open its roof for the first time in a college football game.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football is getting underway. Here are the details and links to find your team’s game for Saturday.

ALABAMA

Nick Saban takes the defending national champions, his No. 1 Crimson Tide, to Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Saturday. The Tide will take on No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will open its roof for the first time in a college football game.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game starts at 2:30 p.m.

ON THE WEB: https://uagameday.com/

AUBURN

Bryan Harsin opens his first game in Jordan-Hare, leading the Tigers as they open the season against Akron.

The game starts at 6 p.m.

ON THE WEB: https://auburntigers.com/sports/2019/7/21/football-gameday-home.aspx

TROY

Veterans Memorial Stadium will come alive with the Trojans defending their home turf against Southern.

The game starts at 6 p.m.

ON THE WEB: https://troytrojans.com/

ALABAMA STATE

The Hornets look to sting a ‘W’ out of Miles College in their first game of the season, the Labor Day Classic. It will be broadcast live on WSFA 12.2, Bounce TV.

The game starts at 5 p.m.

ON THE WEB: https://bamastatesports.com/sports/football

TUSKEGEE

The Golden Tigers travel to Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Sunday to take on Fort Valley State in the Red Tails Classic.

The game starts at 6 p.m.

ON THE WEB: https://goldentigersports.com/sports/football

FAULKNER

The Eagles are set to take on Southeastern University.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m.

ON THE WEB: https://faulknereagles.com/sports/football

