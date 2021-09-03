Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3

Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games

Friday night games

  • St. James vs. ACA
  • Hale County vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Valley vs. Carver
  • Charles Henderson vs. Greenville
  • Tuscaloosa Academy vs. Fort Dale
  • Trinity vs. Goshen
  • Coosa Valley vs. Crenshaw Christian Academy
  • Kinston vs. Brantley
  • Notasulga vs. Autaugaville
  • Auburn vs. Prattville
  • Elmore County vs. Holtville
  • Selma vs. Marbury
  • Pike Lib vs. Hooper Academy
  • Montgomery Catholic vs. Dadeville
  • Opp vs. New Brockton
  • Ariton vs. Houston County

