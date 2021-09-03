Advertise
Friday proclaimed ‘Cameron DuBois Day’ in Montgomery

(WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has proclaimed Sept. 3 as “Cameron DuBois Day.”

According to the mayor’s office, country-rock singer-songwriter Cameron DuBois was honored with the proclamation declaring Sept. 3 as “Cameron DuBois Day.”

The proclamation says DuBois is a positive role model and musician. She recently launched her first charity golf tournament, where she and her team raised more than $15,000 for the Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach Group.

Dubois’s single “Modern Day Wonder Woman” was listed as number one on the CDX Nashville Southern Gospel & Positive Country Chart.

You can follow DuBois and her music journey on Facebook or her website.

