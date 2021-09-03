Friday proclaimed ‘Cameron DuBois Day’ in Montgomery
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has proclaimed Sept. 3 as “Cameron DuBois Day.”
According to the mayor’s office, country-rock singer-songwriter Cameron DuBois was honored with the proclamation declaring Sept. 3 as “Cameron DuBois Day.”
The proclamation says DuBois is a positive role model and musician. She recently launched her first charity golf tournament, where she and her team raised more than $15,000 for the Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach Group.
Dubois’s single “Modern Day Wonder Woman” was listed as number one on the CDX Nashville Southern Gospel & Positive Country Chart.
