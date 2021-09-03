How to take care of a child with COVID at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 9,000 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week across the state, according to state superintendent Eric Mackey.

As cases rise across the state, cases among children are climbing as well with more kids getting sick.

When a child tests positive for COVID but isn’t showing signs of severe illness, the first step is to start dialing.

“The parent needs to speak with their medical provider over the phone,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

That way if symptoms worsen, their pediatrician is aware and can recommend treatment ASAP.

In the meantime, Dr. Karen Landers says there are steps you can take.

“We want to keep fever down with appropriate fever control medication and appropriate doses of that fever control medication,” said Dr. Landers.

Over-the-counter options like Children’s Tylenol, Motrin or Advil within their age and weight range can help.

“Keep the child hydrated with fluids,” she added.

That advice is especially important if the child’s tummy is upset, a common symptom of COVID.

And one of the most challenging things to do - maintain distance as much as possible.

“Obviously there are times that we cannot in a situation in our home especially with younger children, have our children separated from other family members.”

Instead, just do the best you can, clean, sanitize and wash up as often as possible.

She says even if kids seem fine, make sure to keep them home for the full ten days because they could still infect other people.

