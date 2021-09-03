Labor Day Weekend brings sun, typical heat and a few storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fairly typical Labor Day weekend is in the cards across Alabama, with a combination of warm afternoons, pleasant nights and mornings and only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

First things first, Friday looks fantastic! Expect a sunny sky with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid 80s to lower 90s across the southern half of the state. The rain chance is close to zero. Friday night football games will be played underneath perfect weather, with kickoff temperatures in the lower 80s, dropping into the 70s as the games progress.

Saturday is close to Christmas morning for college football fans - and I am happy to report the weather will be perfect. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the afternoon, but then drop back through the 80s during the evening. It will be sunny and dry, with tolerable humidity levels. Sunscreen is a must, and mix in a few glasses of water with any other beverages you may choose to consume.

Labor Day Weekend will feature hot afternoons, pleasant mornings and only a few showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

A few pop-up showers or storms may fire in the afternoon on Sunday and/or Monday; these will be isolated but intense. The coverage of rain isn’t very high, though - around 20% both afternoons. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s both days.

Expect more of the same next week.

