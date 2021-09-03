Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River Thursday.

According to ALEA, Olin Dabbs, 76, of Jackson’s Gap, was reported missing Monday after family members found a boat they believed he had used earlier in the day.

The boat, a 14-foot MonArk flat bottom jon-boat, was adrift in the river near his last known location. It was located just south of Dabbs’ river residence on Bottoms Road, ALEA officials said.

Volunteers and first responders have been searching since his disappearance.

On Thursday, volunteers found Dabb’s body in the Tallapoosa River around 2:30 p.m. at Horseshoe Bend Road Bridge near the Horseshoe Bend National Military Park.

No other information was released as ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continues to investigate.

