Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Missing boater on Lake Martin identified as Colorado man

Authorities are still searching for a man who went missing in the waters of Lake Martin on...
Authorities are still searching for a man who went missing in the waters of Lake Martin on Sept. 2, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are still searching for a man who went missing in the waters of Lake Martin Thursday afternoon. In the meantime, the man’s name has been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Zachary Dakota Lewis, 24, of Parker, Colorado, was in a single-vehicle boating accident while out with friends near Big Kowaliga Creek close to the Willow Point Golf Course. he went under the water and never resurfaced.

The search continued until 2 a.m. Friday then resumed at 8 a.m. Lewis has yet to be found.

ALEA asks that boaters on Lake Martin avoid that area while the search is underway. If boaters must pass through the area, troopers are asking that they move at idle speed until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25.
Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

Latest News

A swimmer missing since Monday afternoon was found two days later after a search and rescue...
Swimmer found by helicopter days after vanishing in north Alabama
Hurricane Ida leaves impact on gas prices
Hurricane Ida leaves impact on gas prices
ALEA talks Labor Day weekend safety
ALEA talks Labor Day weekend safety
Willie Johnson loves ties. When he couldn't find a striped tie where the lines were going the...
County Road 12: Johnson Tie Knot Design