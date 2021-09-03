Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Parkland school shooting suspect can’t be called ‘animal,’ judge says

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder.(AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge says a former student accused of murdering 17 people at a Florida high school cannot be called “animal” or “that thing” during his upcoming trial.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled Friday that it’s impossible to create a complete list of words prosecutors and witnesses won’t be allowed to use to describe Nikolas Cruz.

She sided with his lawyers in ruling out derogatory terms when he’s tried for the 2018 killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

But she rejected a defense request that Cruz not be called “school shooter,” “killer” or “murderer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25.
Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden arrives in New Orleans to see devastation caused by Ida
CNN interviews the lieutenant colonel in charge of the U.S. military's final 5 C-17 flights...
Mission commander of final US C-17 flight out of Kabul speaks
With less than 60% of districts providing numbers, Alabama public schools reported 9,195...
Alabama schools report 9,195 COVID cases this week
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
COSA: September is National Recovery Month
COSA: September is National Recovery Month