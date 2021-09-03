Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police officer chases chicken across the road

By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently, to get away from the police in Texas!

KGNS reported a video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20. Sarahi Rodriguez shared footage of the fowl’s getaway.

There’s no word on what led to the chicken run, but it happened right in front of Bush’s Chicken restaurant. Maybe the little guy tried to make a break for it.

It’s unknown if it was apprehended or evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25.
Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend will feature hot afternoons, pleasant mornings and only a few showers and...
Labor Day Weekend brings sun, typical heat and a few storms
A Georgia mother, currently battling COVID-19, is getting ready to bury her 13-year-old son who...
Mom calls for changes to school policies after losing son to COVID
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 714K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, pleads not guilty in sex assault