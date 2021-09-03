Sephora to open Montgomery location next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new shop will be opening its doors in The Shoppes at EastChase next week.

Sephora will open Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors announced.

The beauty supplier has been a big request in Montgomery, according to Crawford Square.

“The recent announcement of Sephora coming to The Shoppes created a huge buzz, and we share the community’s excitement and enthusiasm as the grand opening is upon us. This new store is bringing so many well-respected brands for our Montgomery clientele, many of which have never been carried by other local retailers until now,” said Crawford Square’s vice president of marketing Suzanna Edwards.

During the opening weekend, customers who make a $100 in-store purchase will get a complimentary, limited edition Sephora tote bag, Crawford Square said. The bags will only be available Sept. 10-12, while supplies last.

Shoppers will also get the opportunity to register to win a $500 gift card to Sephora at The Shoppes at EastChase tent Sept. 10 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The beauty retail store will be located in the heart of the shopping center, adjacent to H&M.

