Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-month-old baby died Wednesday evening after falling into a septic tank in Alexandria, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

The tragic incident happened around 7 p.m. That’s when Sheriff Wade says the child was playing with other children outside a home while his father was helping someone work on a car nearby.

The man, according to authorities, found the baby had fallen into the septic tank of the house through a plastic cover. The father of the baby was able to get them out and we’re told he performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The baby was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25.
Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

Latest News

:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often
How to take care of a child with COVID at home
Labor Day Weekend will feature hot afternoons, pleasant mornings and only a few showers and...
Labor Day Weekend brings sun, typical heat and a few storms
Josh: Hour by hour check of Labor Day Weekend's forecast!
Josh: Hour by hour check of Labor Day Weekend's forecast!