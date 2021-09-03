Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after shooting, killing woman in Barbour County

Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman
Barbour County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect after shooting, killing woman(Source: Barbour County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One woman is dead after being shot multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.

On September 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to a call in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, the victim as been identified as 57-year-old Tammy Ingram.

After the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office made contact with witnesses, a suspect was identified as 48-year-old Anthony Lee Tyler.

The witnesses told the sheriff’s office that Ingram was sunbathing in a chair when Tyler approached her. The two started arguing and the witnesses heard a shot fired. They then saw Ingram running away from Tyler. He was chasing Ingram on foot while waving a “black weapon,” pointing and shooting at Ingram. Ingram fell on the ground and Tyler stood over her as she waved her hands back and forth. Tyler then fired multiple more shots, killing Ingram.

Witnesses say Tyler calmly walked back to his trailer, stood in the front looking at Ingram, and then exited out the other side. He got into his vehicle and drove off.

With the description of the vehicle the witnesses gave, the Eufaula Police Department identified Tyler traveling southbound on Hwy. 431. He was stopped by Eufaula police on Hwy. 431 and Hwy. 30, and was airlifted to Baptist South in Montgomery due to a possible overdose.

He is currently in critical condition.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office extends their condolences to the Ingram family.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Public Schools bus
7 Montgomery schools now closed over COVID rise
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim
Quindarius Minor, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Mariah Patton, 25.
Victim’s death prompts upgraded charges in January shooting

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend will feature hot afternoons, pleasant mornings and only a few showers and...
Labor Day Weekend brings sun, typical heat and a few storms
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 714K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey reallocated $12.3 million from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to...
$12M reallocated to attract travel nurses to Alabama’s struggling hospitals
:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism