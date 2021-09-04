Alabama throttles #14 Miami in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - It was the first game of the year for Nick Saban’s squad, but Alabama looks to be in midseason form.

The Crimson Tide dominated the 14th-ranked Miami Hurricanes, getting the season opening win 44 to 13.

Despite replacing a number of stars that moved on to the NFL, Alabama’s offense rolled in the first half. Making his first start, quarterback Bryce Young threw three touchdowns in the first half alone, with two to tight end Cameron Latu. The Tide scored in the opening drive of the game on a touchdown to wide receiver John Metchie III, and they have now won 42 straight games when they do.

Young finished the game with 352 yards and 4 touchdowns, breaking the record for most touchdowns in a starting debut, a record previously held by Mac Jones and Joe Namath. Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams led the team in receiving yards and scored a 94-yard touchdown, as Alabama finished with more than 500 yards of total offense in their first game under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

On the defensive side, Alabama swarmed star Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, with Christopher Allen forcing a fumble that led to a field goal by Will Reichard. The Tide also forced King into an interception in the third quarter, with Malachi Moore getting the pick that led to a Trey Sanders touchdown. Linebacker Jaylen Moody also had a interception in the game.

Coach Saban addressed injuries after the game. He said linebacker Chris Allen has a significant foot injury and may be lost for the season.

This was the first time these teams have met since the 1993 Sugar Bowl. Alabama has now won 15 games in a row, and they look to extend the streak when they play their first home game of the season against Mercer on September 11th at 3 p.m.

