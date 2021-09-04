Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for infant boy from Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER alert, for Saint Griffin Jones.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, for Saint Griffin Jones early Saturday morning.

The infant was abducted Friday around 11:30 p.m. and was last seen in Athens, Ga.

He was last seen in a white onesie and is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate CRK4471.

No suspect is listed at this time, but the infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens-Clark County Police Department at 706-613-3345.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With less than 60% of districts providing numbers, Alabama public schools reported 9,195...
Alabama schools report 9,195 COVID cases this week; 59 districts yet to provide data
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
Law enforcement has identified and arrested Brankeaun Tyquan Hall (L) for an armed robbery of a...
1 of 2 suspects arrested after victim robbed at gunpoint at Montgomery ATM
A swimmer missing since Monday afternoon was found two days later after a search and rescue...
Swimmer found by helicopter days after vanishing in north Alabama
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said a man’s body was found in the Tallapoosa River...
Man’s body recovered in Tallapoosa River

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida
Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Dogs rescued after Hurricane Ida
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3