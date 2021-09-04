Advertise
English Village community comes together for prayer walk

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One community in Montgomery came together under one name and purpose Saturday.

The One United Reaching, or O.U.R., Montgomery team lifted worship and prays in the English Village community for everything from protection from violence within communities to the safety for students in schools from COVID-19.

“We’re just trying to capitalize in coming together as one in Christ,” senior pastor of Progressive Baptist Church John Gilchrist said.

One pastor says a community praying and coming together equals one that can accomplish anything.

“When you pray with someone it just puts you on a different plane with them,” Frazer United Methodist associate Pastor Ken Roach said. “As projects come up, as needs come up in the city whether it a crisis or the ongoing needs in our community you know people that you wouldn’t know other wise and you connect with them so we can be together as one.”

They hope these prayers are answered and that lifelong bonds are created through the power of prayer.

The O.U.R. Montgomery team has prayer walks in communities in Montgomery once a month.

