Huntingdon falls to Wisconsin-Oshkosh 28-24 in season opener

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks fell to the Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans in the season opener Saturday.

Huntingdon finished the day with 404 total yards of offense. Quarterback Landon Cotney finished with 187 passing yards, 164 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Hawks were the first to get on the scoreboard. With 3:18 left in the first quarter, Cotney runs the ball 75-yards for the touchdown.

The Titans, however, would answer back when wide receiver Mitchell Gerhartz rushes 35-yards for the touchdown.

The Hawks and the Titans were tied up 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

Huntingdon would add more points to the board. With over eight minutes left in the second quarter, Landon Cotney finds wide receiver Malachi Harvey for the 55-yard touchdown.

The Hawks had the lead 14-7, but that wouldn’t last long. Wisconsin-Oshkosh answers back with a 93-yard kickoff return from wide receiver Jaylen Grant.

Huntingdon and Wisconsin-Oshkosh were tied 14-14 going into halftime.

With eight minutes in the third quarter, the Hawks would take the lead when Cotney connects with Dylan Kilingsworth for the 15-yard touchdown.

But the Titans would strike back. Quarterback Kobe Berghammer makes his way to the endzone for the two-yard touchdown.

The Hawks and the Titans remained tied 21-21 heading into the final quarter of the game.

Huntingdon added more points to the board with a 40-yard field goal from kicker Will Edwards.

But, Wisconsin-Oshkosh would take the lead when Gerhartz runs two-yards for the touchdown.

The Titans won the game 28-24.

The Hawks next take on Birmingham Southern at home with kickoff at 6 p.m.

