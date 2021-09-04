Mainly quiet through Labor Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How about the weather we had on Saturday?! It doesn’t get any better for this time of year here in Central Alabama. We had a mix of sun and clouds, lower humidity and highs below 90 degrees in most places.

Sunday will bring great weather for the series finale of Montgomery vs Pensacola. (WSFA 12 News)

We’re in for more of the same on Sunday. The humidity stays lower than normal, the skies will be partly cloudy and highs will be just a touch below normal around 90 degrees.

That’s after another comfortable morning spent in the middle and upper 60s.

The rest of the weekend looks great other than a 30% chance of showers and storms on Labor Day. (WSFA 12 News)

Things change a bit heading into Labor Day. We will see moisture levels increase. This will make things feel muggy again with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. We don’t have a lot of rain in the forecast, but expect at least some showers and storms.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms rises a bit on Tuesday to around 40%. High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 90s in most places.

A 30% chance of showers and storms exists on Labor Day. (WSFA 12 News)

Then our eyes turn to what could be a weak tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico heading this way. There is a lot of model disagreement on what happens with a disturbance down over the southern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula.

What we do know is it could develop into a weak system. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression. If it does wind up developing, it would remain either a depression or weak tropical storm at best as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Rain chances pick up next week, with Thursday-Saturday entirely dependent on what happens in the Gulf of Mexico. (WSFA 12 News)

Regardless of whether or not it develops into a system, our rain chances and coverage likely hinge on where exactly the disturbance goes Wednesday and beyond. Again, there’s quite a bit of spread among the long-range forecast models right now.

We do think Wednesday and Wednesday night have a pretty good rain and storm threat. Beyond that, though, things are much less certain as some models show the system bringing rain chances through Saturday while other models get rid of it by Thursday morning.

A weak system could form in the Gulf heading into next week. This will drive our upcoming rain chances and coverage. (WSFA 12 News)

With this disagreement in mind, we’ve introduced a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday to Saturday. Just know these rain chances will change as we get closer!

