The Rundown: Sept. 3-6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are thousands of beaches around the globe and the best of the best is right here along Alabama’s coastline!

We know you’ve probably soaked up the sun while laying out on the sand, but here on The Rundown, we’re gonna take you beyond the beaches.

Lions and tigers and bears and more are all at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo! If your idea of a good time includes being up close and personal with wildlife, then this is the place to be. There are over 300 animals ready to be fawned over.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is a one-stop shop for a fun family day. If you want to do more than look, then you’ll want to sign up for an animal encounter. You can pet a sloth, feed a giraffe and even cuddle a kangaroo! If you get hungry during your adventure, no worries, you can dine at the zoo! They are open for lunch, dinner and even brunch on Sundays.

Now, from the king of the jungle to king of the world! For all the daredevils out there, this is for you. You can take your beach views to a whole NEW level with a Hang Ten Helicopter ride. If the close to heaven is where you want to be, stop by hang-ten on your next beach trip! They have something for all budgets, from a $40 ride all the way up to a $600 romantic ride for two and everything in between.

For those of you who want to stay grounded, The Wharf is your spot. You can stay there for days and not run out of things to do. The first place The Rundown had to hit was The Selfie Museum! No matter what you choose to do, you’ll want to map your day before you get there because they have everything.

From shopping to a virtual reality arcade to the tallest Ferris Wheel in the southeast and even concerts and sunset cruises.

So what does the zoo, a helicopter ride, and the wharf all have in common? No matter which you pick, you’re guaranteed to have a great time!

