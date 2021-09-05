1 dead, 1 critically injured in Sunday morning shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning, according to Montgomery police.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 900 block of David Drive shortly after 7 a.m. There, they found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers also located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Williams. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information about the shooting has been released as police continue to investigate.

