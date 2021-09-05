Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Sunday morning shooting in Montgomery

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning, according to Montgomery police.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 900 block of David Drive shortly after 7 a.m. There, they found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers also located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Williams. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information about the shooting has been released as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A swimmer missing since Monday afternoon was found two days later after a search and rescue...
Swimmer found by helicopter days after vanishing in north Alabama
Law enforcement has identified and arrested Brankeaun Tyquan Hall (L) for an armed robbery of a...
1 of 2 suspects arrested after victim robbed at gunpoint at Montgomery ATM
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
With less than 60% of districts providing numbers, Alabama public schools reported 9,195...
Alabama schools report 9,195 COVID cases this week; 59 districts yet to provide data
Authorities are still searching for a man who went missing in the waters of Lake Martin on...
Missing boater on Alabama’s Lake Martin identified as Colorado man

Latest News

Sunday will be beautiful with sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels and highs around 90.
Mostly dry and quiet for the rest of your Labor Day weekend
Montgomery NAACP Chapter hosts voter mobilization event
Montgomery NAACP Chapter hosts voter mobilization event
Lake Martin reservations filled through Oct. 15
Lake Martin reservations filled through Oct. 15
Prayer walk held in English Village
Prayer walk held in English Village