Alabama State escapes with win against Miles College in Labor Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets came out with a win against the Miles College Golden Bears in the Labor Day Classic.

Alabama State would be the first to get on the board. With over nine minutes left in the first quarter, Ryan Nettles runs the ball one-yard for the touchdown.

Neither team would get another score until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Octavius Griffin passes to Marcus Lodge for 16-yards to get Miles College on the board.

The game went into overtime.

The Golden Bears would get more points on the board when Griffin ran the ball five-yards for the touchdown.

But, the Hornets were not going down without a fight. Jacory Merritt rushed the ball one-yard for the touchdown. The Hornets make the kick to get the extra point for the win.

Alabama State escaped with the win 14-13

The Hornets will head to the Plains next week to take on the Auburn Tigers. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

