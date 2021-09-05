Auburn takes down Akron 60-10 in first game of the Bryan Harsin era

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The first game of the Bryan Harsin era is in the books, and the Auburn Tigers took down the Akron Zips on the Plains Saturday evening.

The Tigers secured 613 total yards of offense. Quarterback Bo Nix finished the night with 275 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers were the first to get on the board. Tank Bigsby takes the ball 32 yards to the endzone for the touchdown.

Auburn would add more points to the board. Nix finds Shaun Shivers for the 19-yard touchdown.

The Tigers had the lead 13-0 heading into the second quarter.

Auburn was heating up. Nix connects with Ja’Varrius Johnson for the 34-yard touchdown.

Nix was on a roll. He finds Kobe Hudson for the 28-yard touchdown.

The Tigers would extend their lead. Bigsby makes his way to the endzone for the touchdown.

Auburn added more points to the board with a 44-yard field goal from kicker Anders Carlson.

The Tigers carried the lead 37-0 heading into halftime.

Auburn wasn’t slowing down coming into the second half. Kicking off the third quarter, Shivers runs the ball 26-yards for the touchdown.

The Tigers secured more points to the board with a safety.

The Tigers would extend their lead when Finley made his way to the endzone for the touchdown.

Auburn remained in the lead 53-0 heading into the final quarter of the game.

The Zips would get on the board when quarterback DJ Irons passes to running back Jonzell Norrils for the four-yard touchdown.

Akron would add more points to the board with a 40-yard field goal from Cory Smigel.

Auburn would answer one more time when running back Jarquez Hunter would run the ball nine-yards for the touchdown.

The Tigers secured their first win of the season 60-10.

The Tigers will remain on the Plains next week, taking on the Alabama State Hornets with kick at 11 a.m.

