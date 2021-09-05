Advertise
Faulkner takes down Southeastern 31-14

The Faulkner Eagles took down the Southeastern Fire in the first game of the Rob Gray era.
The Faulkner Eagles took down the Southeastern Fire in the first game of the Rob Gray era.
By Liz Newton
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles took down the Southeastern Fire in the first game on new turf and under a new head coach, Rob Gray.

The Eagles finished the evening 436 total yards of offense. Quarterback Kade Young completed the game with 317 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Southeastern was the first to strike. With 7:19 left to play in the opening quarter, Bryan Bell runs the ball seven-yards for the touchdown.

But the Eagles respond. With 3:41 left, Young passes to wide receiver Isaiah Scott for the touchdown.

With 49 seconds left in the first quarter, Faulkner would add more points to the board when Young connects with wide receiver T.J. Hall for a 31-yard touchdown.

The Eagles had the lead 14-7 heading into the second quarter.

The Eagles extended their lead against the Fire. With seconds into the second quarter, Aaron Reynolds intercepts the ball, and returns it 35-yards for the touchdown.

The Fire would add points to the board. With 7:30 left in the quarter, running back Lorine Parker runs the ball two-yards for the touchdown.

The Eagles held onto the lead 21-14 heading into halftime.

Faulkner would get another touchdown. With 12:49 left to play in the last quarter, Young finds Scott for the 4-yard touchdown.

The Eagles would add more points to the board with a 31-yard field goal from Alvin Renteria.

The Eagles secured the win 31-14 to kick off the season.

The Eagles will travel to Kentucky next Saturday to face the Thomas More Saints.

