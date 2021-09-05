Troy secures first win of the season against Southern

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans secured their first win of the season against the Southern Jaguars Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans finished the game with 454 total yards of offense, and quarterback Taylor Powell completed the day with 223 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Trojans were the first to strike when Powell made his way to the endzone for the touchdown.

Troy was just getting started. With 4:52 left to play in the opening quarter, Powell finds Tez Johnson

The Trojans had the lead 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

Troy wouldn’t waste any time in the second quarter with a pick-six.

The Jaguars would get on the scoreboard with a 31-yard field goal from kicker Martell Fontenot.

The Trojans would get two more touchdowns before going into halftime. With over three minutes left to play in the quarter, Powell finds wide receiver Deshon Stoudemine for the 17-yard touchdown.

With 44 seconds before the end of the first half, running back Jamontez Woods would run the ball one-yard for the score.

The Trojans had the lead 34-3.

Troy wasn’t stopping in the third quarter. With under 11 minutes left to play in the quarter, running back Kimani Vidal ran the ball 37-yards for the touchdown.

The Trojans would strike again when running back B.J. Smith made his way to the endzone for the five-yard touchdown with just a little over two minutes left in the third quarter.

Troy remained in the lead 48-3 going into the last quarter of the game.

The Trojans would get one more touchdown before the end of the game when Woods would make his way to the endzone for the one yard touchdown.

The Trojans took down the Jaguars 55-3.

The Trojans will head to Liberty next Saturday.

