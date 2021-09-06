Advertise
House District 78 candidates speak ahead of Tuesday’s special election

Kenyattè Hassell and Loretta G. Grant are running for the Alabama House District 78 seat.
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The seat that was left vacant by the now Alabama state Sen. Kirk Hatcher will be filled Tuesday in the special election for House District 78. This district includes parts of south, west and north Montgomery.

Kenyattè Hassell and Loretta G. Grant are the two candidates running to represent a diverse area. As lifelong residents of Montgomery, both candidates spoke about how much they appreciate the community that House District 78 represents.

“I think about what we can do to make our surroundings better to help our culture have common ground,” Grant said.

Hassell calls public service a noble calling. He’s the urban director for young life and is one of the owners of Heritage Barbershop. He sees the seat as an extension of what he already does.

“I feel like I already been involved with the community and that I can help the community more being in public office as a public servant,” Hassell said.

Grant owns a news outlet called the Alabama Gazette, a real estate company and a small cattle farm in Snowdoun. She said she’s seen District 78 grown into how diverse it is.

“I’ve seen both how we’ve grown and the problems we have but the possibilities we have and this district has a lot of wonderful possibilities,” she said.

Both candidates also emphasized how much they need people to show up to the polls. Click here to find your polling site.

