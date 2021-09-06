Rain chances rising through midweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shower and thunderstorm chances are on their way up as we begin the first full week of September. That’s courtesy of higher humidity, some tropical moisture and a pair of frontal boundaries.

Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be right around 50% both today and tomorrow. Most activity will occur between 2pm and 8pm each day with partly cloudy skies when it’s not raining.

So we wouldn’t cancel any plans for your Labor Day, but we would recommend being prepared for being impacted by a shower or thunderstorm. The same goes for Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures each day will be near 90 degrees with that summertime mugginess back in the forecast.

Then our eyes turn to what could be a weak tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a lot of model disagreement on what happens with a disturbance down in the southern Gulf, but the National Hurricane Center has given it a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast and into the Southeast.

There's a low 30% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days, but even without any development we will see an uptick in tropical moisture through midweek. (WSFA 12 News)

Regardless of whether or not it develops into an official tropical system, our rain chances and coverage will go up on Wednesday. That’s due to a surge of tropical moisture.

That disturbance will push away by Thursday, but a secondary frontal boundary could fuel at least isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Rain and storm chances last through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Beyond that, though, things are looking phenomenal! We’re in for much lower humidity, plentiful sunshine, highs in the 80s to around 90, and lows in the 60s!

That pattern should carry us into early next week!

The humidity will fall off big-time to end the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.