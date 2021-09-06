TROY to honor military, observe anniversary of terrorist attacks during Sept. 11 football game

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University will pay tribute to the nation’s military and observe the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 as the Trojans welcome in Liberty to Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set for 6 p.m.

TROY has designated one home football game as its Military Appreciation Game annually since 2000.

This year’s pre-game festivities will include a flyover featuring F-16s from the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing based at Montgomery’s Dannelly Field, a special pre-game show by the Sound of the South Marching Band, and an enlistment ceremony to be held on the field. Special honorary captains will also be honored during the coin toss prior to the start of the game.

The game will also feature a special Salute to Military halftime show, including the “Walk of Heroes” during which active duty and military veterans will process across the field as their service song is performed by the Sound of the South.

Other in-game presentations on the field and on the video board will be included throughout the game to honor the nation’s military and Trojans with military connections, along with commemorations of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. In-game presentations will include the laying of the wreath on the memorial on the south end zone plaza and a donation from Lockheed Martin to the University’s TROY for Troops Scholarship program. The TROY for Troops Scholarship was established to honor the memory of all veterans with the purpose to assist students who have a parent who was wounded in the line of duty while serving in a branch of the U.S. military.

In addition, Troy’s Shelia Jackson will perform “God Bless America” between the third and fourth quarters.

Earlier in the day, Troy University’s Student Government Association and Freshman Forum will host a 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11 in front of John R. Lewis Hall. Beginning at 9 a.m., TROY students along with members of the faculty and staff will read the names of those killed during the terrorist attacks. The commemoration is expected to conclude around noon.

Cadets from TROY’s Air Force ROTC detachment will also take part in a stadium run that morning, running the stairs in Riddle-Pace Field to commemorate the 110 flights of stairs covered by first responders in an effort to rescue individuals from the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Troy University’s service to the military dates back to the 1950s, and the University’s commitment to serving the men and women of the United States military has continued to grow through the years through efforts such as TROY for Troops centers, which seek to meet the unique needs of service men and women and their dependents, the Military and Family Scholarship and annual recognitions during Military Appreciation and Military Family Appreciation months.

In addition, Mrs. Janice Hawkins, Troy University’s First Lady, leads the TROY for Troops committee that was formed to show appreciation and provide support for military members affiliated with the TROY family. In addition to providing care packages for troops, TROY for Troops t-shirts, and a TROY for Troops Service coin, the committee supports the efforts of the TROY for Troops scholarship and plans activities and presentations for the annual Military Appreciation football game.

Tickets for the game are available at www.TroyTrojans.com/tickets or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467).

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

