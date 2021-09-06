Tuskegee falls to Fort Valley State 30-0 in inaugural Red Tails Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Fort Valley State Wildcats in the inaugural Red Tails Classic.

The Fort Valley State defense stifled Bryson Williams and the Golden Tigers offense, holding them to 103 total yards.

The Wildcats would be the first to get on the board with a 42-yard field goal from Andre Labat.

Labat would get more points on the board for Fort Valley State with a 22-yard field goal.

The Golden Bears were trailing behind the Wildcats 6-0 heading into halftime.

The first touchdown of the night wouldn’t come until the third quarter. The Wildcats would extend their lead when quarterback Tyrell Jackson finds Jaylen Brown for a six-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats would strike again. Jackson finds Shemar Bridges in the endzone for the five-yard touchdown.

Fort Valley State would get another touchdown before the end of the third quarter. Zach Anderson recovers the fumble and takes it 60-yards to the house.

The Wildcats had the lead 27-0 going into the final quarter of the game.

Fort Valley would get a 19-yard field goal, and that was all the scoring left in the game.

The Wildcats won the game 30-0.

Tuskegee falls to 0-1 on the season. They will face the West Alabama Tigers Saturday with kick at 1 p.m.

