Alabama teen charged with murder caught after second escape

MARION, Ala. (AP) - A teenager charged with murder in west Alabama has been captured following his second escape from jail in days.

A prosecutor says 17-year-old Aldonte Jaquan Banks was captured late Monday. He surrendered to police near Uniontown with assistance from his mother and an aunt less than a day after he fled the Perry County Jail.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says Banks also escaped last weekend but was captured.

Banks is charged with murder in the shooting of 25-year-old Jimmie Rembert Jr. on June 2.

