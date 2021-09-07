Advertise
DA: Suspect escapes Perry County jail twice in 7 days

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says an inmate named Aldontae Banks has escaped from the Perry County jail for the second time in seven days.

Jackson said Banks has a murder charge pending. It is not yet known what case that charge refers to.

It is not yet clear how he escaped.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office but has not heard back.

Anyone who sees Banks should call local law enforcement or 911.

