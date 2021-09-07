The forecast is about to do a complete 180
From showers, storms and tropical humidity to delightful weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through Wednesday night across Central Alabama. That’s courtesy of tropical humidity and a pair of frontal boundaries.
The chance for rain and rumbles will be right around 40% today and 50% as we head into Wednesday. Neither day will bring a washout, but we do expect at least some shower and storm activity both days -- especially Wednesday.
When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy, toasty and very humid with dew points in the 70s. High temperatures both days will be in the 86-91 range for most of us.
Meanwhile, a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico still has a 30% chance of development over the next five days. It will head northeastward and likely cross over northern Florida before emerging over the southwest Atlantic.
It’s unlikely to develop before crossing Florida, but the impacts for us will be the same regardless of any official development.
It will send some tropical moisture our way on Wednesday, which will fuel those showers and storms we see. Today’s rain chances are mainly due to a frontal boundary that will hang around the region.
That disturbance will push away Wednesday night, and a secondary cold front will push through. That will lead to a much nicer pattern beginning later in the day Thursday.
We’re in for lower humidity, a good deal of sunshine, highs in the 80s to around 90, and lows in the 60s from Thursday to at least Monday.
Thursday may wind up being a bit cloudier, but it should be dry and feature at least some sunshine into the afternoon hours. That’s nitpicking at an otherwise gorgeous forecast!
