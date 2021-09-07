The forecast is about to do a complete 180

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through Wednesday night across Central Alabama. That’s courtesy of tropical humidity and a pair of frontal boundaries.

Rain chances fall off after Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The chance for rain and rumbles will be right around 40% today and 50% as we head into Wednesday. Neither day will bring a washout, but we do expect at least some shower and storm activity both days -- especially Wednesday.

When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy, toasty and very humid with dew points in the 70s. High temperatures both days will be in the 86-91 range for most of us.

Total rain through Thursday will total a half-inch to as much as an inch and a half. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico still has a 30% chance of development over the next five days. It will head northeastward and likely cross over northern Florida before emerging over the southwest Atlantic.

It’s unlikely to develop before crossing Florida, but the impacts for us will be the same regardless of any official development.

A 30% chance of tropical development exists from the northeastern Gulf into the southwestern Atlantic. (WSFA 12 News)

It will send some tropical moisture our way on Wednesday, which will fuel those showers and storms we see. Today’s rain chances are mainly due to a frontal boundary that will hang around the region.

Humidity levels fall off quite a bit to end the week. (WSFA 12 News)

That disturbance will push away Wednesday night, and a secondary cold front will push through. That will lead to a much nicer pattern beginning later in the day Thursday.

We’re in for lower humidity, a good deal of sunshine, highs in the 80s to around 90, and lows in the 60s from Thursday to at least Monday.

Highs head for the upper 80s and lower 90s with a good deal of sunshine this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Thursday may wind up being a bit cloudier, but it should be dry and feature at least some sunshine into the afternoon hours. That’s nitpicking at an otherwise gorgeous forecast!

